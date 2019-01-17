Clippers' Boban Marjanovic goes toe-to-toe with Keanu Reeves in new 'John Wick 3' trailer
It looks like Boban gets curbed stomped with a library book
When Boban Marjanovic was cast in 'John Wick 3: Parabellum' over the summer, it seemed pretty safe to assume that he was going to play some sort of nemesis that got in John Wick's way at some point...or at least that was most people's hope.
Well, according to the movie's first trailer (released on Thursday) it seems the producers of John Wick 3 are going to give the people what they want. That trailer provides some some quick, glorious glimpses at what appears to be a battle between the title character -- a notorious hitman played by Keanu Reeves -- and whichever character is assigned to Boban, the 7-foot-3 Los Angeles Clippers big man. (Right now, IMDb just lists Marjanovic as "Assassin.")
That battle seemingly takes place in some sort of library. Although it's too soon to tell who comes out on top, it's probably a good bet than John Wick wins...because John Wick always wins eventually. The trailer gives us a look at some violence dished out by both parties -- Boban with a major league kick to Wick's chest, followed immediately by Wick force-feeding a book down Boban's throat.
There have been plenty of unique fight scenes in the John Wick franchise already, and it looks like we're in store for lots more with the third installment. We've got library book assaults, horse vs. motorcycle battles, sword-brandishing bikers, dog attacks and more. It's going to be a wild ride.
But as far as I'm concerned, there's not a more anticipated battle in Hollywood in 2019 than the one between Wick and Boban. This first glimpse has certainly not done much to quell that excitement. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until this summer to see it in all its glory.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The Celtics' stabilizing force
Also: Wilson Chandler has things to say, a mixtape of De'Aaron Fox blocking shots, checking...
-
NBA London: Wizards vs. Knicks top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the league and locked in a pick for the NBA London...
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Jan 17
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Friday
-
Warriors-Cousins experiment set to begin
Whether it has or hasn't, everyone is fascinated by how this Cousins experiment will go
-
Wizards vs Knicks odds, NBA London picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Wizards vs. Knicks game 10,000 t...
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 17 Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...