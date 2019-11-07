Clippers vs. Blazers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 7 predictions from advanced computer model

On the heels of widespread discussion about load management in NBA circles, the Los Angeles Clippers will complete a high-profile back-to-back on Thursday evening with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kawhi Leonard projects to return to the lineup for Los Angeles, while Zach Collins (shoulder) underwent surgery this week and will miss the next few months for Portland. Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 5.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Blazers odds. Before you make any Clippers vs. Trail Blazers picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

With Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in the mix, the Blazers have a chance to win every night and they have displayed that over the past several seasons. The backcourt duo enters Thursday's tilt averaging more than 50 points per game combined and, for Lillard individually, there have been spectacular moments on the way to 31.1 points, 7.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season. The perimeter effectiveness leads to overall potency for Portland's offensive, with a top-10 unit on that end of the floor, and the presence of a high-end play finisher in Hassan Whiteside has opened some doors near the rim that were not able to be utilized previously by the Blazers.

Just because Portland has a few edges doesn't mean it will cover the Clippers vs. Blazers point spread on Thursday.

With Leonard back in the lineup after an absence on Wednesday, the Clippers are closer to full strength, though it is noteworthy that Paul George (shoulder) remains sidelined. Los Angeles is 5-1 with Leonard on the floor this season and the reigning NBA Finals MVP has taken well to his new surroundings, averaging 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

On the whole, the Clippers boast a top-five offense this season, with plenty of depth to put quality scoring units on the floor at all times. Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell lead the second unit and, when combined with Portland's defensive struggles in the early going, it is a favorable matchup for Los Angeles whenever it has the ball. Los Angeles hasn't been quite as dynamic defensively as some projected, however, leading to optimism on Portland's side if a shootout transpires.

