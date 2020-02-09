Clippers vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 9 predictions from advanced computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 13-39 overall and 6-19 at home, while the Clippers are 36-16 overall and 14-10 on the road. The Cavaliers are on a five-game losing streak, while the Clippers have won five of their last seven. Los Angeles is favored by six in the latest Cavaliers vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under is 229.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers spread: L.A. -6

Cavaliers vs. Clippers over-under: 229.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Clippers money line: Cleveland 193, Los Angeles -236

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles suffered a devastating 142-115 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Los Angeles was in a very tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 81-59. Kawhi Leonard had 29 points along with six boards, but he is not expected to play on Sunday due to rest.

Patrick Beverley is likely to miss Sunday's game because of a groin injury, but the newly acquired Marcus Morris is expected to make his Clippers debut. The Clippers rolled to a 128-103 win the last time these teams met on January 14, as Leonard scored a season-high 43 points.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland was within striking distance, but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday, as the Cavs fell 109-103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Collin Sexton (23 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland and Kevin Love added 20. Tristan Thompson missed the game because of a quadriceps injury, but is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's tilt.

Andre Drummond, who was acquired from the Pistons at the trade deadline, will make his Cavaliers debut against L.A. He leads the NBA in rebounds at 15.8 per game.

