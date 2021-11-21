After winning seven consecutive games, the Los Angeles Clippers (9-7) have suddenly lost three out of their last four, and they will try to get back into the win column against the Dallas Mavericks (9-6) on Sunday. Mavs' superstar Luka Doncic (ankle) has missed the last two games, and Dallas has come up short without him in those matchups. Sunday's game is the first of back-to-back games between the two, and the first time they have met this season.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Things didn't go the Clippers' way in their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, when they lost 94-81 on the road. Los Angeles was up 29-16 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead and finished the night having made just 38 percent of its attempts from the field. The Clippers were even worse from distance and hit just 24 percent of their three-point attempts. Point guard Reggie Jackson had a disappointing night, considering his overall strong play this season as he scored four points and shot just 2-for-11 from the field.

Los Angeles hopes for a turnaround back at home, as the Mavs have allowed opponents to hit nearly 48 percent of their shots when they are the visiting side. Meanwhile, the Clippers have been more comfortable playing defense at home and have held opponents to just 42.3 percent from the field at the Staples Center, the fifth-best such mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks came up short against the Phoenix Suns in their last game this past Friday, falling 112-104. Kristaps Porzingis did what he could to keep Dallas in it, and he posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Since missing five games between October 28 and November 3 with various leg injuries, Porzingis has been dominant and averaged 22.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

The last time the two teams played was in the playoffs last season, when the Clippers needed seven games to advance over Dallas in their first round series. Doncic averaged 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds in that series, so if he's not ready to go on Sunday, it could get messy for Dallas. Of course, the Clippers will be missing Kawhi Leonard's 32.1 points and 7.9 rebounds from that series, as he remains out of commission due to an ACL tear at the end of last season.

