Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers square off against Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening. These teams could easily face off in round one of the Western Conference Playoffs, adding to the intrigue. On the injury front, Patrick Beverley (calf) and Montrezl Harrell (not with team) are out for the Clippers, while Seth Curry (calf) is doubtful to play for Dallas.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Los Angeles as the 4.5-point favorites, up half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 228 in the latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds. Before making any Mavericks vs. Clippers picks, check out the latest NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Mavericks over-under: 228 points

Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Clippers -185, Mavericks +165

LAC: The Clippers are 8-3 against the spread in the last 11 games

DAL: The Mavericks are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are tremendous on both ends of the floor, leading to sky-high expectations in the bubble. Doc Rivers' team ranks as a top-three team in the NBA in offensive efficiency, with a strongly above-average offensive rebounding pedigree and the No. 1 free throw rate in the league. Against a Dallas team that deploys a below-average defense, the Clippers should have plenty of room to maneuver.

Beyond that, the Mavericks are the worst team in the NBA at forcing turnovers, which should take a bit of pressure off the Clippers' ball-handlers. Defensively, the Clippers are a top-five unit, with a No. 2 ranking in shooting efficiency allowed. L.A. will have its hands full with the Mavericks' prolific offense but, with a bevy of quality perimeter defenders, the Clippers can put up a fight defensively.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Simply put, the Mavericks are extremely tough to guard. Dallas ranks as the best offensive team in the NBA this season and, to take things further, the Mavericks boast the best offensive rating in the history of the NBA. Doncic, averaging 29.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, keys the attack, with Porzingis adding 19.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season.

Dallas is a top-four team in both shooting efficiency and turnover avoidance, putting all kinds of pressure on opponents to execute. The Mavericks are not as stout defensively, but Rick Carlisle's team is strong on the defensive glass and relatively adept at preventing opponents from generating free throws. Against a Clippers team that lives at the free-throw line, it will be key for Dallas to prevent trips to the charity stripe.

