Clippers vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Pepsi Center. Denver is 26-12 overall and 15-5 at home, while Los Angeles is 27-12 overall and 10-8 on the road. The Nuggets enter Sunday's showdown having won 12 of their last 15 games at home. The Clippers, meanwhile, have covered the spread in seven of their last nine road games. Los Angeles is favored by one-point in the latest Nuggets vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Nuggets vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Denver came up short against Cleveland on Saturday, falling 111-103. Denver's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 boards along with five dimes, and Jamal Murray, who finished with 24 points in addition to five rebounds. Jokic enters Sunday's showdown against the Clippers averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, while Murray has scored 22 or more points in three of his last five outings.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat Golden State 109-100 on Friday. It was another big night for Kawhi Leonard, who had 36 points and five assists along with nine rebounds. The Clippers are averaging 115.6 points per game on offense, the fourth-best mark in the NBA. However, Los Angeles has struggled against Denver in its most recent meetings. In fact, the Clippers are just 1-4 in their last five games against the Nuggets.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.