The New Orleans Pelicans will try to get back to the .500 mark overall this season when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. New Orleans has won three straight games to move into ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles is coming off a 127-105 win over Oklahoma City and is in fourth place in the conference.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 223.5.

Clippers vs. Pelicans spread: Clippers -5

Clippers vs. Pelicans over/under: 223.5 points

Clippers vs. Pelicans money line: Los Angeles -205, New Orleans +170

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles has won six of its last eight games, beating Oklahoma City by 22 points on Thursday behind 32 points from Kawhi Leonard. He converted on 13 of 15 shots from the floor, while Russell Westbrook chipped in 24 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Westbrook has scored at least 14 points in four of his last five games, providing Los Angeles with a secondary scoring option moving forward without Paul George (knee), who is sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

Bones Hyland played for the first time in eight games on Thursday, scoring 16 points. The Pelicans are without one of their stars as well, with Zion Williamson (hamstring) scheduled to be re-evaluated with five days left in the regular season. Los Angeles has covered the spread in five of its last seven games.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has been able to move into the Western Conference play-in tournament picture by winning three straight games, beating Houston, San Antonio and Charlotte. The Pelicans are a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City and Dallas for ninth place in the standings, making this a critical matchup. Brandon Ingram had the first triple-double of his seven-year NBA career on Thursday, finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Pelicans won their only previous meeting with Los Angeles this season, recording a 112-91 win on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles. Veteran guard CJ McCollum scored a game-high 22 points for New Orleans, shooting 4 of 8 from 3-point range in that victory. The Pelicans have covered the spread in eight of the last nine meetings between these teams, winning seven of the last eight outright.

