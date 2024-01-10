The Los Angeles Clippers look to extend their lead in the Pacific Division as they host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Los Angeles (23-13) crushed Phoenix on Monday, 138-111, while Toronto (15-22) lost in the final minute to the Lakers on Tuesday night, 132-131. The Clippers swept both matchups last season, 124-113 and 108-100. Los Angeles is 19-17 against the spread, while Toronto is 19-18 ATS in 2023-24.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. L.A. is favored by 10 points in the latest Raptors vs. Clippers odds, and the over/under is 237.5 points.

Clippers vs. Raptors spread: Clippers -10

Clippers vs. Raptors over/under: 237.5 points

Clippers vs. Raptors money line: Clippers -503, Raptors +377

Why the Raptors can cover

Despite scoring 78 points in the second half, the Raptors fell against the Lakers on Tuesday night. Toronto native, forward RJ Barrett, who was recently acquired from the Knicks, notched a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. In the team's previous game, against Golden State, Barrett had 37 points and has proven to be a key contributor for the Raptors' starting unit.

Also acquired with Barrett was guard Immanuel Quickley, who had his third 20-point outing since being acquired five games ago. His 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting nearly propelled the Raptors to the upset. Toronto also boasts two stars in forwards Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. The team has plenty of scoring potential and will be a handful for most teams on any given night, even with center Jakob Poeltl (ankle) sidelined.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles steamrolled on Phoenix on Monday night as all five starters notched double-digits en route to the easy victory. The Clippers scored at least 30 points in each quarter, with the Suns posting little resistance defensively. Star forward Paul George led the way with 25 points on 10 of 19 shooting and also grabbed seven rebounds. Fellow star forward, Kawhi Leonard, scored 17 points and added five steals in the blowout win.

Guard James Harden has been a key cog in Los Angeles' success since being acquired from Philadelphia on Halloween. On Monday night, he posted a near triple double with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. For the season, he's averaging 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists and has given the Clippers the necessary third option they had been looking for in previous seasons. Another big performance from Los Angeles' big three is likely against a Toronto defense surrendering more than 116 points per game nightly.

How to make Raptors vs. Clippers picks

