A pair of teams trending in opposite directions will square off on Thursday night when the Los Angeles Clippers (17-13) host the Phoenix Suns (16-12). Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak following a 99-88 win over Minnesota on Wednesday. Phoenix has lost five consecutive games, falling to Houston as a 6.5-point favorite on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 218.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Clippers -1.5

Clippers vs. Suns over/under: 218 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Los Angeles -125, Phoenix +105

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles has finally started to get healthy, which has allowed the Clippers to rattle off a three-game winning streak. They knocked off the NBA-best Celtics in a 113-93 final on Monday, pulling off the upset as 4-point underdogs. Los Angeles added another brilliant defensive performance on Wednesday, holding Minnesota to 88 points in another double-digit win.

Paul George had a triple-double for Los Angeles in the victory over the Timberwolves, recording 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Phoenix has lost five straight games, including all three on its current road trip that wraps up with this game. The Clippers have covered the spread in four of their last five games, while Phoenix has failed to cover in all five games during its losing skid.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has been without star guard Devin Booker for the last two games due to a hamstring injury, but he could return on Thursday. Big man Deandre Ayton suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Tuesday's loss to Houston and is questionable to play in this game. The Suns closed the month of November on a six-game winning streak, so this losing skid has been a surprise.

Los Angeles could be shorthanded in this matchup, as Norman Powell is going to remain sidelined due to a groin injury and John Wall is a game-time decision. The Clippers have struggled against Phoenix in recent meetings, losing eight of the last 12 games. Phoenix has also covered the spread in four of the last six matchups, and the Suns could have some additional value due to their poor form in recent weeks.

