The Los Angeles Clippers (13-10) will put their perfect December record to the test when they host the Golden State Warriors (10-13) on Thursday night. Los Angeles has won all five of its games this month, including a 119-99 win over Sacramento on Tuesday. The Clippers kickstarted their current winning streak with a 113-112 win over the Warriors on Dec. 2. Golden State bounced back from that loss with a win over Portland, but it has dropped its two games since then.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under is 230.5 points.

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers vs. Warriors over/under: 230.5 points

Clippers vs. Warriors money line: Clippers: -225, Warriors: +184

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles has rattled off five consecutive wins, with two of its last three coming by double digits. The Clippers opened their current homestand with a 132-127 win over Portland, as Kawhi Leonard poured in 34 points on 11 of 19 shooting. He put together another huge outing in Tuesday's blowout win over Sacramento, scoring 31 points in just three quarters.

Leonard has now scored 106 points in his last three games, and he is averaging 23.3 points overall this season. He is facing a Golden State team that is without forward Draymond Green, who is suspended indefinitely after his third ejection of the season on Tuesday. The Warriors have lost 11 times in their last 15 games, while the Clippers have won 10 of their last 13 games.

Why the Warriors can cover

While Green is going to be out for the Warriors, the Clippers could be without a key piece of their own. Second-leading scorer Paul George (22.6 ppg) did not play in the second half of Tuesday's game due to a sore left groin, and he is questionable for Thursday's contest. The Warriors remained close without Green in the second half against Phoenix on Tuesday, falling by just three points.

Their bench racked up a league-best 80 points, with five reserves scoring in double figures. Brandin Podziemski had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double effort, while Chris Paul finished with 15 points and 11 assists. Golden State picked up a 120-114 win over Los Angeles on Nov. 30 before blowing a late lead against the Clippers in the rematch two weeks ago.

How to make Clippers vs. Warriors picks

