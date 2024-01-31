The Washington Wizards will host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Capital One Arena. Washington is 9-37 overall and 3-18 at home, while Los Angeles is 30-15 overall and 11-11 on the road. The Clippers have swept the season series the last two years and have also covered the spread in all four of those contests.

However, the Wizards have won as underdogs their last two times out, while the Clippers lost as a road favorite earlier this week. Los Angeles is favored by 12 points in the latest Wizards vs. Clippers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236.5 points.

The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Clippers vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Clippers spread: Wizards +12

Wizards vs. Clippers over/under: 236.5 points

Wizards vs. Clippers money line: Wizards: +506, Clippers: -722

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards enter Wednesday's matchup having put together back-to-back wins for the first time all season. They managed a 118-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Daniel Gafford dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma had a double-double of his own with 18 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five assists.

Washington also got 47 points from its bench as its five reserves who participated on Monday shot 17-for-25 from the floor. Kuzma continues to be Washington's biggest offensive threat, as he's averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the 2023-24 season.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, the Clippers' good fortune finally ran out on Monday as they fell 118-108 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kawhi Leonard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 30 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals.

However, Paul George had an uncharacteristic night, going 3-for-11 from the floor and 0-for-5 from the 3-point line to finish with 13 points. After starting the season 8-10, the Clippers have won 22 of their last 27 games and are up to fourth in the Western Conference standings despite Monday's loss to Cleveland. Starting center Ivica Zubac (calf) remains out for Los Angeles.

Key Betting Info

Gafford will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 10.8 points, 2.1 blocks and 7.8 rebounds per contest, and he's averaging 15.5 points and 13.0 rebounds during Washington's current two-game winning streak.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Wizards are 7-14 against the spread in their last 21 games when at home.

The Clippers are 9-5 against the spread in their last 14 games when favored on the road.

The Clippers are 22-13 against the spread in their last 35 games when favored.

