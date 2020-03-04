Damian Lillard injury update: Blazers star expected back in lineup on Wednesday, per report
Lillard has been out with a groin injury since Feb. 12
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a rough time since their All-Star point guard Damian Lillard went down with a groin injury, but they've finally received some good news regarding that situation. According to a report from Shams Charania of Stadium, Lillard is expected to make his return on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.
Lillard strained his right groin in the Blazers' final game before the All-Star break, and was forced to sit out of the festivities -- though he still did perform musically. He was expected to miss just three or four games, but his absence has stretched a bit longer, and the Blazers have been a mess without him. In the five games he's missed, they're just 1-4, with the lone victory coming in narrow fashion over the lowly Detroit Pistons.
On Monday night, they'll close out their current three-game road trip with a matchup against the Orlando Magic, but that will hopefully be their last game without their leader for a while. Lillard had been on a historic tear prior to his injury, and was arguably performing like the best player in the league during that stretch. In his past 21 games, he averaged 34 points per game and shot over 45 percent from behind the 3-point line.
As the past few games have shown, Lillard was pretty much single-handedly responsible for any success the Blazers have had this season. After a trip to the Western Conference finals, they've been decimated with injuries, and check in at 26-35 heading into Monday's slate of games. Still, because of the state of the playoff race in the West, they're only 3.5 games back of the eighth seed, and not fully out of it just yet.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duncan coaches Spurs to win without Pop
Duncan got the nod despite Becky Hammon having a longer tenure on the coaching staff
-
Top Picks: Three best bets for Wednesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
NBA DFS: March 4 picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
How Porzingis regained his All-Star form
Dallas has helped Porzingis regain his form in his first season back from an ACL tear, mostly...
-
Oakley chimes in on Spike-Knicks feud
Spike Lee was far from the first Knicks legend to feel disrespected by the team
-
Zion tops recent merchandise sales
Zion is about to see his name on the back of jerseys a lot more at games
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game