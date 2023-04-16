LeBron James is 38 years old. Anthony Davis is frequently injured. These are realities that the Los Angeles Lakers have had to deal with from the moment they acquired the two superstars. They've rarely had both of them available at the same time. Even when they have, one of them is usually limited in some way. With the postseason at hand, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was asked if either of them would have their workloads restricted for fear of injuries.

"I love being alive, so there will be zero restrictions on LeBron and AD," Ham told reporters. Ham probably wouldn't be killed for limiting James and Davis, but considering how passionate Lakers fans are, Ham's slight fears are justified, the greater threat would probably be James himself. Good luck convincing one of the greatest players in the game's history to take it easy in what could be his last legitimate chance at a championship.

James historically carries one of the greatest burdens in postseason history. He averages 41.5 minutes per game in the postseason for his career, and he frequently plays all 48 minutes when circumstances demand it. It should be noted, however, that Frank Vogel limited his playoff minutes slightly during his first two postseason runs as a Laker. James has averaged five fewer minutes (36.5 per game) and 2.3 fewer shots (18.4) in the postseason as a Laker compared to his stints with the Cavaliers and Heat.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Of course, Frank Vogel is no longer the coach of the Lakers. Darvin Ham has had no such misgivings about leaning on his stars. James averaged a staggering 23.9 field goal attempts per game while Davis was injured this season, and Davis, in turn, played an average of over two more minutes per game when James was out. The Lakers will have both to start the postseason, but that same level of urgency applies. Every game is a must-win now. Ham knows that, and he'll treat James and Davis accordingly.