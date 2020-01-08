Dwight Howard hits a 3-pointer as LeBron James and the Lakers' bench reacts accordingly

Dwight Howard is having a spectacular season for the Lakers. He's an integral part of a championship contender. He's headed back to the dunk contest. The Lakers have picked up his $2.56 million non-guaranteed contract for the rest of the season. And now Howard's hitting 3-pointers for good measure.

First off, did you realize that Howard has made eight 3-pointers in his career? I did not expect that when I went to his basketball-reference page. I was thinking maybe this was the first three of his career, to be honest. Maybe the second. But he's actually hit a 3-pointer in six different seasons.

The latest came on Tuesday night. The Lakers were blowing out the Knicks late in the fourth quarter when Howard, who has now actually hit two 3-pointers this season, stepped into a catch-and-shoot triple at the top of the key. When it went in, LeBron James and the Lakers bench predictably went wild.

Dwight Howard from the top of the key... GOT IT! 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/9cuyveiwKd — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2020

This was a bit of a tension reliever for the Lakers and the home crowd, who had watched Anthony Davis leave the game after a scary fall on his back. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative according to the team, and it was officially diagnosed as a sacral contusion. Who knows how long Davis will be out. Initial reports are that he'll miss the Lakers' upcoming road trip at least. But it could've been a lot worse.

In the meantime, maybe Howard will just keep hitting threes to make up for A.D.'s absence.