Dwight Howard hits a 3-pointer as LeBron James and the Lakers' bench reacts accordingly
It was the eighth made 3-pointer of Howard's career
Dwight Howard is having a spectacular season for the Lakers. He's an integral part of a championship contender. He's headed back to the dunk contest. The Lakers have picked up his $2.56 million non-guaranteed contract for the rest of the season. And now Howard's hitting 3-pointers for good measure.
First off, did you realize that Howard has made eight 3-pointers in his career? I did not expect that when I went to his basketball-reference page. I was thinking maybe this was the first three of his career, to be honest. Maybe the second. But he's actually hit a 3-pointer in six different seasons.
The latest came on Tuesday night. The Lakers were blowing out the Knicks late in the fourth quarter when Howard, who has now actually hit two 3-pointers this season, stepped into a catch-and-shoot triple at the top of the key. When it went in, LeBron James and the Lakers bench predictably went wild.
This was a bit of a tension reliever for the Lakers and the home crowd, who had watched Anthony Davis leave the game after a scary fall on his back. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative according to the team, and it was officially diagnosed as a sacral contusion. Who knows how long Davis will be out. Initial reports are that he'll miss the Lakers' upcoming road trip at least. But it could've been a lot worse.
In the meantime, maybe Howard will just keep hitting threes to make up for A.D.'s absence.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Davis leaves game after scary fall
Davis is expected to miss the Lakers' upcoming road trip
-
CP3 shines again; OKC a potential buyer?
OKC has now won 10 of its past 12 after an overtime win in Brooklyn on Tuesday
-
Portis ejected for reckless foul on KCP
LeBron James and Rajon Rondo had words for Portis after the foul
-
Carmelo hits game winner for Blazers
Anthony put together a throwback performance against the Raptors
-
NBA players donate to bushfire relief
Nine different players contribute to the effort
-
Pistons rookie throws down amazing slam
Doumbouya put Tristan Thompson on a poster
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...