Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was named Eastern Conference finals MVP on Monday after leading his team to a shocking 103-84 destruction of the Boston Celtics in Game 7. Butler earned the honor by a narrow margin over Caleb Martin, with the voting finishing 5-4 in his favor.

Butler did not have his best shooting performance in Game 7, but he finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in another strong all-around effort. For the series, he averaged 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

While Butler had some rough outings in this series, notably Games 5 and 6 where he shot a combined 10-of-31, his play in the first three games and in Game 7 was enough to earn him the honor. His effort at the end of Game 2, when he dragged the Heat to another fourth-quarter comeback, stands out. After getitng into it with Grant Williams in the middle of the frame, Butler matched the Celtics the rest of the way as the Heat closed on a 24-9 run to take a 2-0 series lead.