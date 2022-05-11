After winning zero playoff games and dealing with uneven quarterback play over the past four seasons, former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson left for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in March. The Pro Bowler thinks another Chicago sports star should also look for greener pastures: Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Robinson wrote, "Zach Lavine to Dallas or Portland would be a super nice fit." The 28-year-old also tweeted L.A. is a "good fit" for LaVine, but he didn't confirm whether he was referring to the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers.

It's hard to blame Robinson for his stance on Chicago. Over his Bears career, the former Penn State star had Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and a rookie in Justin Fields throwing him the ball -- and his coach was the since fired Matt Nagy. Still, Robinson produced two seasons of over 95 catches and 1,100 yards.

Like Robinson, LaVine has put up gaudy individual numbers in Chicago but has yet to advance to the second round of the playoffs. LaVine's best shot came this year, the Bulls' only postseason trip since his arrival in 2017-18, but the Milwaukee Bucks dominated them 4-1 in the first round.

LaVine is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so he's free to take Robinson's advice if he chooses. Whichever team gets LaVine is getting a phenom on the offensive end, as the UCLA product has averaged at least 24 points and four assists each of the past three seasons.