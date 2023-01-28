Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.

In video obtained by TMZ Sports, Horry was seen shouting "You suck!" at a referee after his son was assessed his fourth foul of the game during the third quarter. The referee in question then pointed at Horry and subsequently threw him out, setting him off on a further outburst.

"Hey ref, you talking about me!? You suck!" Horry shouted. "Oh, you're mad at me because I said you suck!?"

Horry would continue to yell and clap at the referee before leaving, eventually sharing a word with Harvard Westlake head coach David Rebibo on his way out.

Known as "Big Shot Rob" and renowned for his performance in the clutch, Horry won seven NBA championships during his 16-year playing career with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

Horry has had past issues at his son's basketball games, as he threw punches at a man who had been heckling players at a youth basketball tournament in 2017.