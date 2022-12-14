Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday.
Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead.
Giannis had a 10-second violation at the line.— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 14, 2022
pic.twitter.com/7H4i1IuDaF
You can count for yourself along with that clip It's definitely a 10-second count. Probably closer to 12 seconds. They got the call right, but that's not the issue. The crux of the problem, as TNT's Stan Van Gundy pointed out on the broadcast, is the inconsistency of these calls. Giannis' routine isn't different every time. If he's crossing the 10-second threshold once, he's probably doing it much more than the number of times he's getting rung up for it.
Also, Cuban says Mavs called NBA about Giannis taking more than allowed 10 seconds to shoot FTs in teams’ 1st meeting 2 weeks ago. NBA told Mavs it would be called but in Friday’s rematch Giannis took up to 12 seconds. “I have no idea why they didn’t do that in a 1-point game.” https://t.co/MKSbTH23TK— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 12, 2022
The NBA needs to set the rule and stick to it across all officiating crews so that it's consistent. If Giannis consistently gets dinged for this, rest assured he'll speed up his routine. It's tough because he's right on the 10-second line. When he goes egregiously over, the officials have an easy call. But when it's just over the 10-second mark, that's the gray area in which Giannis continues to exist as a free-throw shooter. And that gray area leads to inconsistent rulings.
Bottom line: Don't make this an arbitrary call. Don't whistle it sometimes and other times not. The NBA, for the sake of the game -- and Giannis -- needs to figure out how to address this uniformly.