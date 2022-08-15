Entering the 2022-23 season the Milwaukee Bucks currently have the fifth-best odds to win the championship, with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo holding the third-best odds to win his third MVP award, per Caesars Sportsbook. None of that is surprising information given the Bucks were a Khris Middleton injury away from making a deeper run in the playoffs last season, and would've had a decent shot at repeating as champions.

With Giannis as the centerpiece, the Bucks have cemented themselves as title contenders for years to come. However, the Greek Freak's latest comments suggest he may not be in Milwaukee forever. During an event in which Antetokounmpo was promoting telehealth company Antidote Health as part of his ambassadorship, he was asked if he would be open to playing for the Bucks' division rival Chicago Bulls. The six-time All-Star gave an honest answer, which may make some Milwaukee fans nervous.

"I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he'd be a liar," Antetokounmpo said via Fox 32 Chicago. "It's a team that won multiple championships, it's a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line you never know, you never know how life brings it, maybe I play for Chicago, but right now I'm committed to Milwaukee."

Cue the endless fake trades flooding Twitter to figure out how to get Giannis to Chicago. While this might deserve the side-eye emoji to suggest perhaps Antetokounmpo is starting to get a wandering eye in Milwaukee, he still has four years and over $188.6 million left on his deal with the Bucks before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026. That doesn't mean he won't request a trade, because after Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets with the same number of years left on his deal, anything is possible. But it would take quite the haul for the Bulls or any other team in the league to even convince the Bucks to give up one of the five best players in the league.

While Giannis reiterated that he's committed to Milwaukee right now, this wouldn't be the first time that he's made comments about playing elsewhere in the future. Last November, fresh off a title run, Giannis said in an interview with GQ that he loves challenges and that down the line "the next challenge might not be here," meaning in Milwaukee.

At least he's consistent in his responses. Neither of these comments suggest that he's eager to jump ship just yet, but it should keep the Bucks front office from getting too comfortable in thinking Giannis will stay in Milwaukee forever.