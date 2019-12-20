Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 7-21 overall and 4-10 at home, while Memphis is 10-18 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Grizzliers have covered in five of their last six games to bring their against-the-spread record for the season to 13-15. Meanwhile, Cleveland is 4-14 against the spread in its last 18 games and is now 10-16-2 on the season. However, the Cavaliers have covered seven of their last 10 head-to-head meetings with the Grizzlies. Memphis is favored by two-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 222. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Cleveland escaped with a win against Charlotte by the margin of a single basket, 100-98. Cavaliers forward Kevin Love filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double with 16 points and 14 boards to go along with seven assists. Guard Collin Sexton also had a big game with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the floor as the Cavaliers shot 54.1 percent as a team in the win.

Meanwhile, Memphis was close but ultimately fell short on Wednesday as the Grizzlies lost 126-122 to Oklahoma City. Despite the defeat, the Grizzlies had strong showings from forward Brandon Clarke, who had 27 points in addition to seven rebounds, and center Jonas Valanciunas, who finished with 24 points and nine rebounds. Clarke and No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant have given Memphis a lot of reasons for optimism in their rookie seasons. Clarke is shooting 64.9 percent from the floor and averaging 13.4 points per game off the bench while Morant is shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and averaging 18.9 points and 6.5 assists per game.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.