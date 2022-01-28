The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 33-17 overall and 17-9 at home, while Utah is 30-19 overall and 15-9 on the road. The Grizzlies have won 14 of their last 17 games.

Memphis is favored by four points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Jazz vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz spread: Grizzlies -4

Grizzlies vs. Jazz over-under: 226 points

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis might be the hottest team in the NBA right now, having won 14 of its last 17 games. The Grizzlies recorded a 118-110 road win at San Antonio on Wednesday, as point guard Ja Morant poured in a season-high 41 points and dished out eight assists. Morant is averaging 36.8 points and 8.5 assists over his last four games.

The Grizzlies have been outstanding offensively during the 2022 portion of their schedule, being held under 100 points just twice in January. They are still without Dillon Brooks (ankle), who is the team's second-leading scorer. Memphis has covered the spread in 11 of its last 14 games.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah is trying to hold things together without its two best players on the court. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has missed the last five games with a concussion, while Rudy Gobert has been sidelined for two straight games with a lower calf injury. Mitchell, who is averaging 25.5 points and 5.2 assists, is listed as questionable to return on Friday night.

The Jazz trailed Phoenix by 21 points after the first quarter on Wednesday and were unable to recover in a 105-97 loss. They have now lost five of their last six games, with the lone win coming in a 111-101 decision against Detroit last Friday. Utah has won 10 of its last 12 games against Memphis, covering the spread in four of the last five meetings.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Jazz picks

