The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are 37-33 overall and 17-18 at home, while Sacramento is 31-39 overall and 15-20 on the road. The Grizzlies have won the first two games between the teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Kings spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Grizzlies vs. Kings over-under: 228 points

Grizzlies vs. Kings money line: Memphis -150, Sacramento +130



What you need to know about the Kings

In the first of consecutive games between the teams on Thursday, the Kings fell 116-110 to the Grizzlies. Sacramento was eliminated from playoff competition for the 15th straight season. Sacramento has tied a league record for consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance. Justin James had a career-high 31 points for Sacramento.

Richaun Holmes (knee) and Marvin Bagley III (groin) are day to day. Harrison Barnes (groin) did not play on Thursday.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies scored the final 12 points of the game in their win over the Kings on Thursday. Memphis has won four consecutive games. The Grizzlies are tied for the No. 8 seed with the Warriors and will play Golden State in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. Memphis has clinched a winning record for the first time since 2017.

Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds on Thursday. Brooks (knee), Valanciunas (back), Ja Morant (back) Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management), Brandon Clarke (thigh), Kyle Anderson (thumb) and Grayson Allen (abdominal) will not play on Friday.

