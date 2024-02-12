The Memphis Grizzlies (18-35) will try to record their first win in February when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (31-22) on Monday night. Memphis has lost eight consecutive games, falling to Charlotte in a 115-106 final on Saturday. New Orleans has won five of its last six games, beating Portland by nine points on Saturday. The Pelicans are playing the final game of a four-game road trip.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. New Orleans is favored by 9 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pelicans odds, while the over/under is 222 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans spread: Grizzlies +9

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans over/under: 222 points

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans money line: Grizzlies: +302, Pelicans: -381

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis won three straight games near the end of January before its current skid began, but it has still been competitive during the losing streak. The Grizzlies have been within 10 points of six of the eight losses, including their 115-106 loss at Charlotte on Saturday. Center Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 29 points on 12 of 23 shooting against Charlotte, knocking down 5 of 9 attempts from 3-point range.

Rookie forward Gregory Jackson added 16 points off the bench, while forward Vince Williams Jr. chipped in 14 points and eight assists. The Pelicans are wrapping up a stretch of eight road games in nine outings, leaving them at a disadvantage as far as fatigue is concerned. Memphis has won five of its last six home games against New Orleans, which could be without Zion Williamson (foot), who is listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has won five of its last six games and can finish its nine-game stretch with a 6-3 record if it wins on Monday. The Pelicans are 16-12 on the road this season, already topping last season's road win total. Memphis is continuing to play without All-Star guard Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger).

Small forward Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 24 points on 7 of 10 shooting in Saturday's win over Portland, while Brandon Ingram had 17 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Veteran center Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and nine rebounds, shooting 7 of 9 from the floor. The Grizzlies have only covered the spread once in their last five games. See which team to pick here.

