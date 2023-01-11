The San Antonio Spurs (13-28) will face the Memphis Grizzlies (27-13) for the second time in three days when the teams meet on Wednesday night. San Antonio came up short in a 121-113 final on Monday, but it covered the 11.5-point spread. Memphis extended its winning streak to seven games with that win and will have its best player back on the court for this game.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FedEx Forum. Memphis is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.5.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs spread: Grizzlies -13.5

Grizzlies vs. Spurs over/under: 238.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Spurs money line: Memphis -1000, San Antonio +650

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis was without leading scorer Ja Morant (thigh) on Monday, but seven players scored in double figures to overcome his absence. Morant, who averages 27.2 points, 8.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game, is set to return tonight as he's not even listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies extended their winning streak to seven games with Monday's win against San Antonio, as Tyus Jones had a team-high 24 points as Morant's replacement.

Center Steven Adams returned from a one-game absence (illness) to score 13 points and grab 15 rebounds in a double-double effort, while Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 points and five blocks. San Antonio has lost five of its last six games and is allowing a league-worst 120.6 points per game. Memphis has won nine straight meetings between these teams, and the Spurs are riding a six-game road losing streak, with the latter also being without second-leading scorer Devin Vassell (knee) for Wednesday.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio has lost five of its last six games, but it has still been undervalued by the betting market. The Spurs have covered the spread in six of their last seven contests, and they have been in a position to win their last two games against Boston and Memphis. Leading scorer Keldon Johnson, who has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, is questionable for this game.

The Spurs went on an 11-1 run to open the fourth quarter of Monday's game against Memphis, giving them a 103-98 lead before they came up short down the stretch. Guard Tre Jones recorded team highs in points (18) and assists (seven), while Josh Richardson chipped in 16 points off the bench. Memphis has only covered the spread twice in its last six games against Southwest Division opponents.

How to make Spurs vs. Grizzlies picks

