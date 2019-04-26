Guy Fieri says he'll cook Kevin Durant an 'inspiration dinner' to keep him with Warriors
The Emmy Award-winning TV chef tells the free agent-to-be, 'Tell me what you need'
Kevin Durant can hit free agency this summer, and if he does, he might be headed to the New York Knicks.
But not if Guy Fieri can help it.
According to GQ's Jay Willis, the Emmy Award-winning TV chef and restaurateur downplays the notion that he helped recruit Durant to the Golden State Warriors back in 2016, saying "it's ridiculous" to suggest he swayed KD's infamous move from the Oklahoma City Thunder. But Fieri isn't shy about wanting to prevent another move by Durant, telling Willis that he's willing to chip in to ensure the two-time NBA champion doesn't leave the Bay Area.
"Call me, KD. Tell me what you need," Fieri said before promising to get hands-on in his recruitment. "If there is a such thing as an inspiration dinner that I need to cook to bring all the dignitaries together -- all the players, his team, his mom, you name it -- well, consider that meal cooked."
Fieri continued in praise of Durant within Willis' GQ profile, calling the two-time Finals MVP a "phenomenal" person and suggesting that "anybody in the Bay Area would give whatever they can give to keep him."
A 10-time All-Star, Durant has won two straight NBA titles starring alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Warriors. He can opt out of his current contract following the season and is widely expected to test the market.
