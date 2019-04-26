Kevin Durant free agency rumors: Former, current teammates expect Warriors star to sign with Knicks this summer

While the Golden State Warriors continue their pursuit of their third consecutive NBA title, there's one underlying storyline that continues involving one of their superstars.

Kevin Durant, who will be a free agent this offseason, can opt out of his contract following the season and there's a fairly strong opinion that he could elect to sign elsewhere. According to ESPN's Ian Begley, several of Durant's former and current teammates believe that the Warriors forward will sign with the New York Knicks this summer.

"It's easier to find street parking in Manhattan than it is to find an NBA executive, player or coach who doesn't think Durant is going to sign with the Knicks in July. Some of Durant's former teammates think it's going to happen, per ESPN sources. Several of his current teammates have told friends that they think it's going to happen, sources said. Opposing agents believe it's a fait accompli: "Just a matter of putting pen to paper," is how one agent of another top free agent in the 2019 free agent class put it."

Durant has spent the last three seasons with the Warriors after signing with the franchise back in 2016. The star forward was also a free agent in 2018, but quickly re-signed with Golden State after free agency opened.

During his time with the team, Durant has accumulated quite the impressive set of accolades. The Warriors star has earned consecutive NBA Finals MVP after being instrumental in leading the team past the Cleveland Cavaliers in each of the past two postseason runs. Durant has also put together averages of 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc during his three seasons in the Bay Area.

The Knicks are expected to be huge players in the offseason with two max slots available. The 2019 free-agent class includes the likes of Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard in addition to Durant. Time will tell whether they decide to change teams this summer.

New York also stands a good chance at landing Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson in the 2019 NBA Draft in June. The Knicks had the worst record at 17-65 and because of that, will have the best odds in the draft lottery, which is set to take place on May 14.

If the Knicks land Williamson, Durant and another star free agent, watch out for New York next season.