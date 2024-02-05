The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (33-15) on Monday night. Atlanta opened February with a 129-120 win over Phoenix before getting past Golden State in overtime on Saturday. Los Angeles has won eight of its last nine games to move into third place in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers are coming off road wins over the Wizards, Pistons and Heat.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Los Angeles is favored by 3 points in the latest Hawks vs. Clippers odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 242 points.

Hawks vs. Clippers spread: Hawks +3

Hawks vs. Clippers over/under: 242 points

Hawks vs. Clippers money line: Hawks: +126, Clippers: -150

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has a chance to record a season-high five-game winning streak with a win on Monday as it wraps up a six-game homestand. The Hawks overcame a 60-point performance from Golden State's Stephen Curry on Saturday, picking up a 141-134 win in overtime. They moved within a half-game of Chicago for the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks are averaging 133.5 points per game during their current winning streak, led by Trae Young's 30.8 points, 11.5 assists and 1.8 steals. He has dished out at least five assists in 151 consecutive regular-season games, passing Russell Westbrook for the fifth-longest streak in NBA history. Atlanta has covered the spread in six of its last nine games against Pacific Division opponents. See which team to pick here.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles has been even hotter than Atlanta, winning eight of its last nine games to move into third place in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers are 5-1 during their seven-game road trip, defeating Miami in a 103-95 final on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double effort, while James Harden had 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Leonard leads Los Angeles with 24.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while Paul George is adding 22.9 points and 5.4 boards. The Hawks are going to be without center Clint Capela (calf), who is averaging 11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds, while both De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) are questionable. Los Angeles has covered the spread in seven of its last nine games, and it has covered in four of its last five games against Atlanta. See which team to pick here.

