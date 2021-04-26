The Detroit Pistons will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are 18-43 overall and 11-16 at home, while Atlanta is 34-27 overall and 16-16 on the road. The Hawks have won the first two meetings this season.

Atlanta is favored by three-points in the latest Pistons vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.

Pistons vs. Hawks spread: Pistons +3

Pistons vs. Hawks over-under: 217 points

Pistons vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -150, Detroit +130



What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit fell 115-109 to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. The Pacers scored the final 12 points of the game. The Pistons have lost three consecutive games and seven of their last nine. Detroit enters Monday's matchup with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit lost on Saturday despite outrebounding Indiana 62-39. Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) is out for Monday's game. He last played on April 10.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-104 on Sunday. Bogdan Bogdanovic shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points. The Hawks have won 11 of their last 14 games. Atlanta is tied for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks are seven games over .500 for the first time since the 2017 season, which was the last time the team advanced to the playoffs. Lou Williams scored all of his 15 points in the final quarter on Sunday, connecting on four 3-pointers. De'Andre Hunter (knee soreness) missed Sunday's game and Trae Young (ankle) may be at least two weeks away from returning.

How to make Hawks vs. Pistons picks

