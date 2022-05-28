Bench decorum has been a big issue this postseason. The Dallas Mavericks were fined three teams for violating the NBA's rules regarding it throughout their playoff run, and now the Miami Heat have also been hit with a fine, the league announced on Saturday. Their infraction stems from Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics and is the result of bench players standing too close to the court throughout the contest.

From the NBA:

The Miami Heat organization has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules regarding team bench decorum, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. On multiple occasions, several players stood for an extended period in Miami's team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live game action in the Heat's 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 27 at TD Garden.

This was Miami's first fine for bench decorum this postseason, but if they get any more the amount of the fine will likely increase, as was the case with the Mavericks. The Mavs were first hit with a $25,000 fine, and then they were hit with a $50,000 fine for the second infraction. The third time they were fined, it was for $100,000. Thus, their total fines for the postseason for violating the league's decorum rules was $175,000.

The Heat will look to avoid any further fines when they face off against the Celtics in do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday night.