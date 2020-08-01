Watch Now: Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 36 Points In Bucks Win ( 2:04 )

Midday games will be a staple of the NBA's bubble restart in Orlando, and Saturday is no exception. The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will match up in the first game of the day, pitting cross-conference foes against one another with high stakes on both sides. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray headline the festivities for Denver, while Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler lead the way for Miami.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Orlando. The Heat are 2.5-point favorites at William Hill after opening as 1.5-point underdogs, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds.

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Miami -2.5

Heat vs. Nuggets over-under: 213.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Denver +120, Miami -140

MIA: Heat are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games

DEN: Nuggets are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games

Why the Heat can cover

Denver's defense is more than capable, but Miami owns an elite shooting profile this season. The Heat rank No. 3 in the NBA in shooting efficiency, with Duncan Robinson serving as one of the best floor-spacers in the entire league. Miami is also effective at getting to the free-throw line, headlined by Jimmy Butler and his propensity to attack the rim with ferocity.

On the other end, the Heat are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rebounding, which is key against a Nuggets team that puts consistent pressure on opponents on the offensive glass. Miami also has the luxury of a versatile, top-tier defensive presence in Bam Adebayo, who could serve as an X-factor against Nikola Jokic and Denver's big men.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets were a stellar team in the time before the hiatus, and Nikola Jokic is perhaps the biggest reason for their overall effectiveness. The All-NBA center is averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists and is flanked by a high-level guard in Jamal Murray, who is posting 18.8 points and 4.8 assists per contest in his own right.

Denver's offense revolves around Jokic, but the Nuggets are also quite effective at turnover avoidance, with Jokic feeding shooters that are often wide open. Defensively, the Nuggets will have their hands full with Miami, but Denver has the ability to take advantage of the Heat's carelessness in the area of ball security.

