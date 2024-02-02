The Miami Heat (25-23) and the Washington Wizards (9-38) meet on Friday in an Eastern Conference matchups. The Heat finally got back into the win column after a seven-game losing streak when they topped the Sacramento Kings 115-106 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Wizards had their two-game win streak halted on Wednesday as the the Los Angeles Clippers knocked off Washington 125-109. Duncan Robinson (concussion) is out for the Heat. Jordan Poole (illness) is questionable for Washington.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington. Miami is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Wizards odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 229.5. Before making any Wizards vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Wizards spread: Miami -8.5

Heat vs. Wizards over/under: 229 points

Heat vs. Wizards money line: Miami -361, Washington +281

MIA: The Miami Heat have hit the 1H game total Under in 47 of their last 80 games

WAS: The Washington Wizards have hit the team total Under in 14 of their last 18 games

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is a competitive and fierce two-way force in the frontcourt. The six-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He's dropped 26-plus in three straight games. In Wednesday's win over the Kings, Butler dropped 31 points, seven boards and six assists.

Guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. is making an impact as a rookie. Jaquez Jr. is a hard-nosed player who can score from all three levels. The UCLA product can also be disruptive as a defender due to his size. The 22-year-old averages 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. On Jan. 14 against the Hornets, he finished with 15 points, five boards and two assists.

Why the Wizards can cover

Forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the main contributors on offense. He leads the team in scoring (22) with 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. In his last game, he totaled 27 points and two boards.

Tyus Jones provides Washington with a solid lead guard. Jones rarely turns the ball over and is a quality shot creator off pick and rolls. The Duke product averages a team-best 6.3 assists along with 12.3 points per game. He's dished out at least seven assists in four straight games. On Jan. 25 versus the Utah Jazz, Jones tallied 12 points, six rebounds and 14 assists.

