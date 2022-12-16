Heat guard Tyler Herro had the most productive performance of his career in Miami's 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The shorthanded Heat, who were without Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo, needed Herro to step up, and he did exactly that.

In 40 minutes of action, Herro connected on a career high 10 triples on his way to a career high 41 points, to go along with six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Herro missed just five of his 15 attempts from long range, and he shot 13 of 20 from the field overall.

In the process, Herro made some Heat history by becoming the first Miami player to score 40 points and make 10 threes in a game, per StatMuse. His 10 threes also tied a franchise record with Brian Shaw, Mario Chalmers and Duncan Robinson.

You can see some highlights from Herro's career night below:

The game against Houston was the second consecutive big-time performance from Herro, who scored 35 points and connected on nine triples in Miami's 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. The 19 shots from long range that he made against Houston and Oklahoma City are the most in a two-game span in Heat history.

Though Herro was the main catalyst, he also had some help in Miami's dub over Houston. Jimmy Butler had a near-triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Caleb Martin added 13 points. The win was the third straight for the Heat, who now sit at .500 through 30 games on the season -- good for eighth place in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Though Miami's start to the season has been a bit underwhelming, Herro's play has been a bright spot. The NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year was shifted into a starting spot, and he's responded. He's averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.5 minutes per performance, and his value to the Heat has never been more apparent than it was over the past couple of games.