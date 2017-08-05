Hornets reportedly try to sign guard out of Europe, but team won't let him leave
Julyan Stone wants to accept Charlotte's offer, but he's stuck due to no opt out in his Venezia contract
The Hornets are currently searching for a third guard to round out the end of their bench. They've worked out numerous veterans, but reportedly they found a solution in Julyan Stone. The former NBA guard spent time with the Nuggets and Raptors before heading off to Europe.
The Hornets reportedly offered Stone a two-year contract to play for them, but he recently signed an extension with his European club Reyer Venezia, which has no opt out. Stone wants to take the Hornets' offer, but he posted on his Instagram that Venezia is ignoring all of his attempts to contact him. Stone wants to come to Charlotte not only to play in the NBA, but to be closer to his very sick father.
This is bizarre. Typically players are able to find their way back to the NBA when they get a contract offer. Stone not having an opt out in his deal makes that difficult, but his team's refusal to even speak with him is surprising. Venezia is currently the Serie A defending champions so it makes sense why they wouldn't want to lose him to the NBA, but it's odd they'd choose to ignore any attempt at reaching a solution that's best for both sides. Hopefully, Stone is able to reach a resolution and find a way to the NBA, but for now he's at the mercy of Venezia.
