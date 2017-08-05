Hornets reportedly try to sign guard out of Europe, but team won't let him leave

Julyan Stone wants to accept Charlotte's offer, but he's stuck due to no opt out in his Venezia contract

The Hornets are currently searching for a third guard to round out the end of their bench. They've worked out numerous veterans, but reportedly they found a solution in Julyan Stone. The former NBA guard spent time with the Nuggets and Raptors before heading off to Europe. 

The Hornets reportedly offered Stone a two-year contract to play for them, but he recently signed an extension with his European club Reyer Venezia, which has no opt out. Stone wants to take the Hornets' offer, but he posted on his Instagram that Venezia is ignoring all of his attempts to contact him. Stone wants to come to Charlotte not only to play in the NBA, but to be closer to his very sick father. 

First and foremost my father is "just"not sick he doesn't have a cold, he is not sneezing, he is not coughing. My father is in CCU for a collapsed lung, Failed heart that is pumping at 10% . His kidneys do not work. All three in which the doctor told us he will need transplants. He cant breathe on his own, and has had tracheotomy, and is on dialysis.My father is fighting to live and as his son I feel it's not only his fight but mine as well. My family and I have been praying for my father and an opportunity to help him. During this time an opportunity presented itself that would help me provide for my father and his healthcare.As well as being close enough to be with him. This opportunity alone will allow my father to have the proper insurance that will give him the best chance to continue to fight for his life. After immediately contacting Venice about the situation that I and my family now find ourselves in, they began to not only ignore my calls, emails and whatapps. They also ignored those from my agent, my mother, and the hospital as well. What is bothersome to me is the lack of respect and dignity they have shown my family and I. They have downplayed the severity of my father's health and made it more about basketball t. I've sent numerous proposals to the team in order to provide a resolution that can benefits everyone.My love for the city and the fans makes this difficult. The last thing I want is the fans not to have a winning team. I've help to build a culture of winning and gave the organization all I had. I made sure to play for the people of the city and play with as much passion and fire that the fans showed. It became more than just basketball for me in Venice it became about family and the close relationships that I built there. You the fans and the people embraced me as a second son and allowed myself to grow as the city and organization grew. I was happy to have felt I found an extended family within the people and organization. But I found the loyalty from the organization was not what it appeared to be. It's really upsetting to me that they would use the media to save face and persuade the ppl to believe false truth.

A post shared by Julyan Stone (@julyan_stone2) on

This is bizarre. Typically players are able to find their way back to the NBA when they get a contract offer. Stone not having an opt out in his deal makes that difficult, but his team's refusal to even speak with him is surprising. Venezia is currently the Serie A defending champions so it makes sense why they wouldn't want to lose him to the NBA, but it's odd they'd choose to ignore any attempt at reaching a solution that's best for both sides. Hopefully, Stone is able to reach a resolution and find a way to the NBA, but for now he's at the mercy of Venezia. 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories