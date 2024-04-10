We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on the schedule as the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 36-43 overall and 21-19 at home, while Charlotte is 19-60 overall and 8-30 on the road. The Hornets have won four of the last five meetings against the Hawks.

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Heat on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Heat 117-111. Atlanta's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three losses in a row. The losing side was boosted by Dejounte Murray, who dropped a triple-double with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Even though they lost, the Hawks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. Atlanta is ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall. The Hawks are 2-4 in their last six games, but they've won seven of their past nine meetings against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets lost a close one when they played on Sunday but unfortunately for them, the loss they were handed on Tuesday was a bit more commanding. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Hornets as they lost 130-104 to the Dallas Mavericks. Charlotte was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-47.

The Hornets have now lost six of their last seven games overall and nine of their past 10 on the road. However, Charlotte has covered the spread in four of its past five meetings against Atlanta.

