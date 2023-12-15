The Charlotte Hornets (7-15) will be looking to end a two-game skid when they face the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) on Friday night. Charlotte beat Toronto last Friday, but it was swept in a home-and-home series against Miami earlier this week. New Orleans has won three of its last four games, including back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Washington this week. The Pelicans cruised to a 115-96 victory in the last meeting between these teams, which came in March near the end of last season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. New Orleans is favored by 7 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pelicans odds, while the over/under is 231.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Hornets vs. Pelicans spread: Hornets +7

Hornets vs. Pelicans over/under: 231.5 points

Hornets vs. Pelicans money line: Hornets: +228, Pelicans: -283

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has been solid in its last five home games, beginning with wins over Boston and Washington before Thanksgiving. The Hornets lost to red-hot Minnesota by six points at the beginning of December before beating Toronto in their following home game. They put forth a valiant effort against Miami earlier this week, covering the 4.5-point spread in a 116-114 loss.

Veteran guard Terry Rozier poured in 34 points, knocking down 10 of 17 shots from the floor, while power forward PJ Washington added 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists off the bench. Rozier leads Charlotte with 23.9 points, 7.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, picking up the slack while LaMelo Ball (ankle) is sidelined with an injury. The Hornets have covered the spread in four of their last five games against Southwest Division opponents. Washington (shoulder/bicep) is questionable for Friday, while center Mark Williams (back) is doubtful.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning nine of the last 13 meetings and covering the spread in four of the last five matchups. The Pelicans have been one of the most profitable teams in the NBA this season, covering in 11 of their last 15 games. They are riding a two-game winning streak, beating Minnesota and Washington earlier this week.

Zion Williamson poured in a season-high 36 points in the 121-107 win over Minnesota, knocking down 13 of 17 shots from the floor. He missed Wednesday's game due to a sprained ankle and is iffy for this game, but Brandon Ingram had 40 points in the blowout win over the Wizards. Center Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 16 points and 18 rebounds, while small forward Trey Murphy III added 27 points off the bench.

