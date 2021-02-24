The Phoenix Suns will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at PHX Arena. The Suns are 20-10 overall and 11-5 at home, while Charlotte is 14-16 overall and 5-8 on the road. The Suns won both matchups between the two teams last season. Phoenix is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Hornets spread: Suns -9.5

Suns vs. Hornets over-under: 225.5 points

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix demolished Portland on Monday, 132-100 at home. The Suns raced out to a 100-71 advantage after three quarters. Devin Booker finished with 34 points. The Suns have won three straight games, all by 18-plus points, the first time since 2009 that they have accomplished the feat.

Phoenix has scored at least 124 points in each of the last four games, last scoring that many over a four-game stretch in 1992. The Suns are the NBA's only team with one of the six best records not to have multiple All-Star selections. Abdel Nader (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets were on the wrong end of a 132-110 laugher against Utah on Monday. They were outscored 68-43 in the second half. Gordon Hayward had 21 points. He suffered a hand injury against the Jazz but is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup.

Charlotte has lost three of its past five games. The Hornets are second in the league in transition points per game (24.3). Terry Rozier is averaging 31.2 points per game in his last five outings.

