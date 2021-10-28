Through 3 Quarters

The Cleveland Cavaliers were expected to take an 'L' in this one, but so far it isn't playing out to script. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Los Angeles Clippers 72-66. Cleveland has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Collin Sexton and point guard Darius Garland. The former has 20 points in addition to seven rebounds, while the latter has 16 points and five assists.

Both the Cavaliers and Los Angeles padded the win column in their previous outings. We'll see if Cleveland can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out Los Angeles' positive energy.

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Cleveland 2-2; Los Angeles 1-2

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-9 against the Los Angeles Clippers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Cleveland is on the road again on Wednesday and plays against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Staples Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 99-87 win on the road. Cleveland's center Jarrett Allen looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 16 boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles made easy work of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday and carried off a 116-86 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Clippers had established a 91-61 advantage. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Luke Kennard, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, and shooting guard Terance Mann, who had 13 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. Mann's performance made up for a slower game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 8. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cleveland is now 2-2 while the Clippers sit at 1-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Cleveland enters the contest with only 16.5 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Los Angeles is stumbling into the contest with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Los Angeles in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 12 games against Cleveland.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Keon Johnson: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Marcus Morris: Out (Knee)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Cleveland