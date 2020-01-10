How to watch Clippers vs. Warriors: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Clippers vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Golden State 9-30; Los Angeles 26-12
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center after a few days off. If the game is anything like Los Angeles' 141-122 win from the last time they met last October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Los Angeles sidestepped the New York Knicks for a 135-132 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 45-29 deficit.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Golden State had to settle for a 107-98 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The top scorer for Golden State was SG Alec Burks (19 points).
The Clippers are now 26-12 while the Warriors sit at 9-30. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 115.8. Less enviably, Golden State has only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 141 vs. Golden State 122
- Apr 26, 2019 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Apr 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 21, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 18, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 13, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Apr 07, 2019 - Golden State 131 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 18, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Nov 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Golden State 116
- Feb 22, 2018 - Golden State 134 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 06, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 23, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 02, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Jan 28, 2017 - Golden State 144 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Feb 20, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 19, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 04, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 108
