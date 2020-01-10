How to watch Clippers vs. Warriors: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

How to watch Clippers vs. Warriors basketball game

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Golden State 9-30; Los Angeles 26-12

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center after a few days off. If the game is anything like Los Angeles' 141-122 win from the last time they met last October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Los Angeles sidestepped the New York Knicks for a 135-132 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 45-29 deficit.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Golden State had to settle for a 107-98 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The top scorer for Golden State was SG Alec Burks (19 points).

The Clippers are now 26-12 while the Warriors sit at 9-30. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 115.8. Less enviably, Golden State has only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.

  • Oct 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 141 vs. Golden State 122
  • Apr 26, 2019 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 110
  • Apr 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Golden State 121
  • Apr 21, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 105
  • Apr 18, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Los Angeles 105
  • Apr 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Golden State 131
  • Apr 13, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 104
  • Apr 07, 2019 - Golden State 131 vs. Los Angeles 104
  • Jan 18, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 94
  • Dec 23, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 127
  • Nov 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Golden State 116
  • Feb 22, 2018 - Golden State 134 vs. Los Angeles 127
  • Jan 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 106
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 105
  • Oct 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Los Angeles 113
  • Feb 23, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Los Angeles 113
  • Feb 02, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Golden State 144 vs. Los Angeles 98
  • Dec 07, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 98
  • Mar 23, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Los Angeles 98
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 112
  • Nov 19, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Los Angeles 117
  • Nov 04, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 108
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories