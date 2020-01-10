How to watch Clippers vs. Warriors: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Golden State 9-30; Los Angeles 26-12

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center after a few days off. If the game is anything like Los Angeles' 141-122 win from the last time they met last October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Los Angeles sidestepped the New York Knicks for a 135-132 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 45-29 deficit.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Golden State had to settle for a 107-98 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The top scorer for Golden State was SG Alec Burks (19 points).

The Clippers are now 26-12 while the Warriors sit at 9-30. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 115.8. Less enviably, Golden State has only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.