Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Atlanta

Current Records: Brooklyn 40-37; Atlanta 40-37

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 1 of last year. The Hawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET April 2 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Brooklyn likes a good challenge.

Atlanta made easy work of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday and carried off a 131-107 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 100-75 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Trae Young, who had 30 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Nets fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-119. Despite the defeat, Brooklyn had strong showings from power forward Kevin Durant, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 dimes along with seven rebounds, and small forward Bruce Brown, who had 23 points in addition to five boards and three blocks.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-126. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $86.96

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.