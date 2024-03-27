Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Los Angeles 44-27, Philadelphia 39-33

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.36

What to Know

After four games on the road, the 76ers are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Monday, the 76ers came up short against the Kings and fell 108-96.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrese Maxey, who scored 29 points. Less helpful for the 76ers was Buddy Hield's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Clippers last Monday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Pacers at home by a decisive 133-116 margin. Los Angeles has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Paul George, who scored 26 points along with two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against the 76ers on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Philadelphia has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 39-33 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their defeat dropped their record down to 44-27.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Los Angeles.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.