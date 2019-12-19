How to watch Spurs vs. Nets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ San Antonio

Current Records: Brooklyn 15-12; San Antonio 10-16

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per game in their game on Thursday. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center after a few days off. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a win while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Spurs needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 109-107 to the Houston Rockets. San Antonio was up 72-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Brooklyn ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They won 108-101 over the New Orleans Pelicans. PG Spencer Dinwiddie and SF Joe Harris were among the main playmakers for Brooklyn as the former had 31 points and seven assists and the latter shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-11-1 against the spread when favored.

When the two teams previously met in February, the Spurs lost to the Nets by a decisive 101-85 margin. Maybe the Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spurs are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.