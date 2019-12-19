How to watch Spurs vs. Nets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Spurs vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ San Antonio
Current Records: Brooklyn 15-12; San Antonio 10-16
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per game in their game on Thursday. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center after a few days off. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a win while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Spurs needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 109-107 to the Houston Rockets. San Antonio was up 72-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Brooklyn ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They won 108-101 over the New Orleans Pelicans. PG Spencer Dinwiddie and SF Joe Harris were among the main playmakers for Brooklyn as the former had 31 points and seven assists and the latter shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-11-1 against the spread when favored.
When the two teams previously met in February, the Spurs lost to the Nets by a decisive 101-85 margin. Maybe the Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Spurs are a 3-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. San Antonio 85
- Jan 31, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 17, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 26, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 23, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Dec 10, 2016 - San Antonio 130 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 11, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Oct 30, 2015 - San Antonio 102 vs. Brooklyn 75
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Clippers-Rockets: 5 things to knoww
The duo of James Harden and Russ Westbrook face off against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in...
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 19 picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Projecting 2020 NBA All-Star rosters
All-Star voting doesn't start until Christmas, but there are already several players all but...
-
No timetable for Victor Oladipo's return
The Pacers are going to have to survive without Victor Oladipo for a little while longer at...
-
Zion still 'a ways away' from returning
Zion Williamson is getting better slowly but surely, according to New Orleans team president...
-
Heat hand Sixers first home loss
The Heat are now responsible for the first losses at home for the Bucks, Raptors and Sixers
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans