Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka confirmed that he wanted the team to pursue Fred VanVleet rather than James Harden in free agency. Udoka told ESPN's Zach Lowe that the preference was about ball dominance -- or, in VanVleet's case, the lack thereof. VanVleet will start at point guard, but he's also an excellent spot-up shooter and will allow the Rockets' young guards, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson, to make plays with the ball in their hands.

"Nothing against James, but Fred is just a better fit," Udoka said. "I coached James in Brooklyn. He's one of the smartest players I've ever been around. The words 'Ime doesn't want James' never came out of my mouth. It was, 'Let's look at the best fit.' If we want Jalen and the young guys to take the next steps, we need them to have the ball. As for me saying I don't want James, that was never the case. It was about fit."

Udoka is disputing some of this reporting, but this is mostly about semantics -- he's saying it's not that he didn't want Harden, it's that he didn't want Harden on this particular team, particularly when there was a lower-usage alternative available. It surely also helped that Udoka knew VanVleet would get after it on defense and mentor the Rockets' young players.

All of this is ... sensible! It would have been weird for a rebuilding team, even one trying to take a step forward, to bring back its former franchise player at 34 years old and, as Paul George put it on a podcast with Green, hinder Green's growth. Given that Udoka wanted to establish a defensive culture and get the ball moving on offense, there were no shortage of basketball reasons to choose VanVleet over Harden.