Isaiah Thomas injury update: Nuggets guard to make season debut nearly one year after hip surgery

Isaiah Thomas is set to take the court for the first time this season on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thomas will make his debut for the Denver Nuggets at home against the Sacramento Kings (9 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).

Thomas was originally listed as questionable for the game as he recovered from a hip injury.

Thomas signed a one-year, veteran's minimum contract worth just over $2M with the Nuggets back in July, but hasn't been able to play to this point in the season because he's still recovering from hip surgery.

The veteran guard opted not to have surgery after injuring his hip during the 2017 Eastern Conference finals with the Boston Celtics, and was subsequently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Kyrie Irving deal later that offseason. However, he played just 15 games with the team before he was traded again, this time to the Los Angeles Lakers. But after just 17 games with them, he decided to shut things down and finally got surgery on his hip in March of last year.

Though he hasn't been on the court yet, Thomas has been a leader on a strong Nuggets team that's been at the top of the Western Conference all season long. "Even while he's not playing, he's still having a profound impact on our young players," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said in a recent interview. "His voice, his leadership in huddles during games in practices and in the locker room. We have a relatively quiet group, and one thing I think everybody knows that's been around Isaiah is that he's not quiet and that's a good thing. That's a good thing for our team. He brings an energy and a voice and a leadership that we sorely miss."

Of course, it remains to be seen how Thomas will look after having been out for so long, but it's always good news when a player finally gets to return to the court after a serious injury.