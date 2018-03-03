J.R. Smith offers no details about soup incident; report says he threw chicken tortilla soup

J.R. Smith did not offer much in way of explanation for the soup-throwing incident that got him suspended for the Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Hours before the game, the Cavs announced that Smith had been suspended due to an incident that took place at shootaround, but offered no further details. But on Friday morning, a report indicated that Smith had thrown a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.

Smith did not speak to the media on Friday, but he was available to talk on Saturday. But he was short on details. Via ESPN:

Smith opted not to speak to the media Friday and offered little illumination Saturday when asked about what happened between him and Jones that led to the soup toss. When asked what further detail he could provide about the incident, Smith replied, "Nothing."

Smith also claimed he doesn't remember what type of soup it was that he threw.

He didn't even share what type of soup it was. "Uh," Smith said, "honestly I don't even remember."

Thankfully we do have that answer, however, via a report from Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, who indicated that it was chicken tortilla.

Answers to life's most burning questions: J.R. Smith's soup of choice? Chicken tortilla — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) March 3, 2018

The one thing Smith would say, is that he found all of the jokes and memes about the incident funny.

"Some of them were actually pretty funny," Smith said. "I understand that everything I do is going to have a meme or whatever behind it. That's just part of the day and age we live in. If this was 15 years ago, nobody would have even knew. It's just part of the game."