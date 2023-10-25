The Los Angeles Clippers are stepping back from trade negotiations with the Philadelphia 76ers for star guard James Harden, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. While the team could re-enter Harden talks later in the season, the focus for now is on seeing how the current roster, presumably with a healthy Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, looks to open the season.

The holdup in negotiations at this point appears to be Terance Mann, a 27-year-old wing who figures to be a full-time starter for the first time this season. The Clippers have reportedly offered one first-round pick and one first-round swap for Harden, but the 76ers have held out to land Mann as well.

The Clippers open their season Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 76ers tip-off on Wednesday against the new-look Milwaukee Bucks. Harden reported to the team on Wednesday for the flight to Milwaukee, but the 76ers asked him to stay in Philadelphia and work out with the training staff for an eventual return as he had not practiced since Oct. 15.

At this point, the Clippers are the only team known to be seriously pursuing Harden. That could change at any time, though. Some contenders will start off slowly and wonder about making a big addition. Other teams that are lower in the standings will outperform expectations and wonder if a major trade could put them over the top. The longer the Clippers wait, the likelier it is that someone else enters the fray. Of course, the 76ers face some risk here as well. If the Clippers play well to open the season, they may decide not to make a trade after all.

Philadelphia has waited out a superstar on the trade market before. It waited eight months to trade Ben Simmons during the 2021-22 season and was rewarded with Harden. Only time will tell if they are rewarded again, but this news suggests that we might be headed for a similar wait.