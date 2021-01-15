Well, this is certainly awkward. Thirteen Restaurant, which is James Harden's new establishment, is slated to open in late January despite the superstar guard being traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Even though the restaurant isn't open to the public just yet, that didn't stop Houston Rockets fans from roasting Harden in the review section for Thirteen Restaurant on Google.

"This restaurant can't be fixed, it's just not good enough," one reviewer said.

"I told the chef to make the bread as soft as the owner and it might taste just right. Ah who am I kidding, it's still weak," another reviewer wrote.

Multiple reviewers mocked Harden's final comments during a press conference prior to his trade. In that press conference, Harden claimed that the situation with the Rockets couldn't be fixed.

Despite Harden's departure, restaurant spokesman Sherrie Handrinos told the Houston Chronicle that Thirteen Restaurant is still going to open later this month.

"Our entire staff and team are looking forward to providing top-notch service and bringing a one-of-a-kind dining experience to Houston," Handrinos said via email. "We are looking forward to sharing our extensive menu and beautiful restaurant with the city."

The restaurant is named for Harden's No. 13 jersey, which will continue to be his number with the Nets. Thirteen Restaurant will be located in the Midtown neighborhood in Houston and will serve "upscale fare" to patrons.