Jazz star Mike Conley reaggravates hamstring injury, expected to miss multiple games, per report
Utah will be at less than full strength for a little while longer
Mike Conley only just returned Tuesday night from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him for five games, but unfortunately, the Utah Jazz point guard has suffered a setback. He is now expected to miss multiple games -- and possibly weeks -- after reaggravating the injury against the Orlando Magic, according to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic.
Conley first suffered the injury during a Dec. 2 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and had been out for the past two weeks while recovering. Given the failure of his initial return last night, holding him back until he is 100 percent makes sense for the Jazz especially in light of Conley's performance this season.
This has been perhaps Conley's worst season as a pro. His scoring is down to 13.6 points per game, his lowest mark since the 2011-12 season, and he is shooting only 36.5 percent from the field. With only 4.6 assists per game, he has hardly been the table-setting complement to Donovan Mitchell that the Jazz had hoped they had acquired, and at 32 years old, Utah is running out of time for a revival.
That makes getting him back to full strength imperative, especially as the schedule gets easier. Utah has started slowly in each of the past several seasons, but come on strong after its schedule lightened after the new year. The hope is that this year's group will do the same, but a Conley revival is central to that hope. If he keeps playing as he has, there just isn't much room for growth on this Jazz team.
Utah's all-in experiment has gone haywire so far this season, and Conley's health certainly isn't helping matters. If it takes a few games off to get him back on track, then so be it, but eventually, the Jazz are going to run out of excuses.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Knicks hire Blatt as consultant
The first major candidate to be the head coach of the Knicks has officially emerged
-
The D'Angelo Russell trade conundrum
Breaking down all the factors in Golden State's decision whether to move Russell
-
TPI: The Sixers' fundamental issue
Also: A look at the 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis being used like a wing in Dallas
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 18 picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Garnett says Celtics 'broke LeBron'
LeBron James eventually made it over the hump against the Celtics, but they didn't make it...
-
Celtics vs. Mavericks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Celtics vs. Mavericks game 10,000...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans