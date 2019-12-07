Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, predictions from advanced simulation

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena in the final game on Saturday's NBA schedule. Utah is 12-10 overall and 8-2 at home, while Memphis is 6-15 overall and 3-5 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread this year with Memphis entering this matchup 8-13 ATS, while Utah is 8-14. Utah is favored by 12 points in the latest Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Utah suffered a tough 121-96 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Jazz were down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. That was the third straight loss for Utah and its fifth in the last six games. Mike Conley (hamstring) is questionable for this matchup against his former team. Donovan Mitchell leads Utah with 24.7 points per game, while Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21 points per game.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against Chicago, falling 106-99 in its last outing. Jonas Valanciunas did have a huge game with 32 points and 13 boards. Memphis has some injury concerns as well with Ja Morant (back) and Kyle Anderson (heel) both expected to miss this matchup, while Dillon Brooks (shoulder) is questionable. The Grizzlies have lost two in a row and eight of nine overall.

