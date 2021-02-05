The Utah Jazz will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 10-12 overall and 5-6 at home, while the Jazz are 17-5 overall and 8-3 on the road. Both teams have been great against the spread this season. Utah has a 15-6 ATS record, while Charlotte is 12-9 against the number.

Utah is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Jazz vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Jazz spread: Hornets +8.5

Hornets vs. Jazz over-under: 223 points

Latest Odds: Utah Jazz -8.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, 118-111. Gordon Hayward had 22 points and nine assists in addition to six boards. LaMelo Ball had 22 points and seven rebounds. The loss ended a three-game Hornets winning streak. Charlotte missed 23 of 37 3-point attempts.

The Hornets have lost their last five games vs. the Jazz. Hayward played seven seasons with Utah from 2010-17. Charlotte ranks second in the league in transition points per game (24.0). P.J. Washington (foot) is out for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah rolled past Atlanta on Thursday, 112-91. Jordan Clarkson (23 points) and Bojan Bogdanovic (21 points) were the top scorers for the Jazz. Utah has won 13 of its last 14 games. Clarkson leads the NBA in bench scoring, averaging a career-high 17.7 points per game.

Rudy Gobert is second in the NBA in blocked shots (2.6) and third in rebounds (13.4) per game. Utah leads the NBA in 3-pointers per game, at a 16.7 clip. The Jazz also lead the league in rebounds per game (46.3).

How to make Jazz vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Hornets spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 73-44 roll.