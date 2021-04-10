Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Utah

Current Records: Sacramento 22-30; Utah 39-13

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will play host again and welcome the Sacramento Kings to Vivint Smart Home Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Saturday. Utah is out to keep their 23-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 122-103 win at home. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 37 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Sacramento on Thursday, but luck did not. The game between Sacramento and the Detroit Pistons was not particularly close, with the Kings falling 113-101. Shooting guard Buddy Hield wasn't much of a difference maker for Sacramento; Hield finished with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Utah's victory lifted them to 39-13 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 22-30. Allowing an average of 118.52 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.