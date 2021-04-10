Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Utah
Current Records: Sacramento 22-30; Utah 39-13
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will play host again and welcome the Sacramento Kings to Vivint Smart Home Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Saturday. Utah is out to keep their 23-game home win streak alive.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 122-103 win at home. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 37 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Sacramento on Thursday, but luck did not. The game between Sacramento and the Detroit Pistons was not particularly close, with the Kings falling 113-101. Shooting guard Buddy Hield wasn't much of a difference maker for Sacramento; Hield finished with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Utah's victory lifted them to 39-13 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 22-30. Allowing an average of 118.52 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 01, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. Utah 101
- Oct 26, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Sacramento 81
- Apr 05, 2019 - Utah 119 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 25, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. Sacramento 112
- Nov 21, 2018 - Sacramento 119 vs. Utah 110
- Oct 17, 2018 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 117
- Mar 17, 2018 - Utah 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah 98 vs. Sacramento 91
- Jan 17, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. Sacramento 105
- Mar 29, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Sacramento 82
- Mar 05, 2017 - Utah 110 vs. Sacramento 109
- Dec 21, 2016 - Sacramento 94 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 10, 2016 - Utah 104 vs. Sacramento 84
- Mar 13, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Jan 14, 2016 - Sacramento 103 vs. Utah 101
- Dec 08, 2015 - Sacramento 114 vs. Utah 106